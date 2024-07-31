Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PFS opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 251,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

