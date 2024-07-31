Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.67. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.59 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

