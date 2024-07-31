Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Increased by Analyst

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RCL opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

