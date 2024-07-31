Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for V2X, Inc. Increased by Noble Financial (NYSE:VVX)

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for V2X in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for V2X’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V2X by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in V2X by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in V2X by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

