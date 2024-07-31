Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $12,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

