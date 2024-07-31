Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 289,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 177.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after buying an additional 272,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.