Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.750-1.950 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.5 %

QRVO opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.