Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

