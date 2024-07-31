Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 214,384 Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 323.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,384 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Canaan were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of CAN opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.09.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. The business had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

