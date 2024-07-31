Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 3,409 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

