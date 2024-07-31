Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of EZCORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,532,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after buying an additional 228,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 169.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 164,489 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 118,599 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 110,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

