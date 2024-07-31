Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 6,688 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
Sylvamo Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Sylvamo Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 38.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
