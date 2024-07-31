Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

SCM opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

