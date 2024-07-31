Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCKY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In related news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at $678,087.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

