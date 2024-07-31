Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $321.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

