Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $403,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE GPI opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.40 and a 200-day moving average of $288.37.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

