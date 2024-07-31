Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $391,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after buying an additional 900,713 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $26,483,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Calix by 175.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

