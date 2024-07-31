Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.20% of BayCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 17.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Stock Up 1.8 %

BCML opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

