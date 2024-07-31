Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.