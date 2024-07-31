Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 48,717 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Oxford Square Capital worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 222,369 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.07%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

