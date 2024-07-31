Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $282.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,363 shares of company stock valued at $93,506 in the last ninety days. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern First Bancshares

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.