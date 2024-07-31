Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $41,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $23,137,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $13,610,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 182,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.29, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

