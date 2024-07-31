Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 79,000 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQX. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

