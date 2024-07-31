Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $187.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

