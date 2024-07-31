Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

