Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 11,409 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $38,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

