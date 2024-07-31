Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 13,159 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermon Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Thermon Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

THR opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

