Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,209 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

