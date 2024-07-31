Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,821 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Koppers were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $842.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOP

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.