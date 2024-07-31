Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 9,396 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 146,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

