Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCO. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.