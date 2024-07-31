Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

