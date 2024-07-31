Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gravity were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Down 0.9 %

Gravity stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

