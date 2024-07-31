Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 33.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 263,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QMCO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.66.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

