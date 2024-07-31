Quartix Technologies plc (QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on September 30th

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Quartix Technologies Price Performance
LON:QTX opened at GBX 192 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £92.91 million, a PE ratio of -9,850.00 and a beta of 0.91. Quartix Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.87.
