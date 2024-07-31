Quartix Technologies plc (QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on September 30th

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:QTX opened at GBX 192 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £92.91 million, a PE ratio of -9,850.00 and a beta of 0.91. Quartix Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.87.

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

