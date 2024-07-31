RADCOM (RDCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

