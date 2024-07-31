Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.21

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 20464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $253,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,918,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

