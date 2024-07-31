Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

EVRI opened at $12.82 on Monday. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,043 shares of company stock valued at $464,772 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

