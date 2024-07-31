RBC Bearings (RBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

