RBC Bearings (RBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
NYSE:RBC opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.