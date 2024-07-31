Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Down 8.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,045 ($52.03) and last traded at GBX 4,085 ($52.55). 266,178,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,535% from the average session volume of 4,011,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,486 ($57.71).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($56.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($65.60) to GBX 5,200 ($66.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a market cap of £29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,829.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,374.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,745.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 80.40 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,502.20%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($58.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,300.36). In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($57.62), for a total transaction of £463,307.76 ($595,970.88). Also, insider Tamara Ingram bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,300.36). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

