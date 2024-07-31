Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.06

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.06 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 140.06 ($1.80), with a volume of 11699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.62 ($0.18).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.
In related news, insider Massy Larizadeh purchased 102,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,221.40 ($13,148.19). 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.
