Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.06

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGLGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.06 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 140.06 ($1.80), with a volume of 11699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.62 ($0.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Regional REIT

Regional REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £696.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,046.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.19.

Regional REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.

Insider Transactions at Regional REIT

In related news, insider Massy Larizadeh purchased 102,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,221.40 ($13,148.19). 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

Featured Stories

