Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

RNST stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

