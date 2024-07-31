ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.72. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3,288 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

