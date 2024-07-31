Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

