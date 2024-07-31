Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSBC. Hovde Group increased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

