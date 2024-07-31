Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First National Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FN

First National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:FN opened at C$38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. In other First National Financial news, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,974 in the last 90 days. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.