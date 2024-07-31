Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Robert Half (RHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2024 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Robert Half was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2024 – Robert Half was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2024 – Robert Half was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Robert Half Inc alerts:

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Robert Half by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 187,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 379,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.