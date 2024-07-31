Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Pamela J. Cramer Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 77,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.