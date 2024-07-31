Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 33.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after buying an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

