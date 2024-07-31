Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,005 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,894.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,456,634.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HGTY opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.80.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
