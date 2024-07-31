Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,005 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,894.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,456,634.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HGTY

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.